Schnucks donates $250,000 to United Way for COVID-19 relief

Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the United Way today announced Schnucks customers and the company are donating $250,000 to the nonprofit through the company’s Round Up at the Register campaign.

Of the funds raised, customers donated $225,400 from April 3 through April 20, by rounding up the cost of their Schnucks purchases to the nearest dollar. Schnucks is donating an additional $24,600 to the nonprofit. All of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each store’s local area, as the nonprofit works to support those experiencing hardships as a result of COVID-19. Schnucks’ donation is in addition to the $605,000 the company donated last month to support COVID-19 relief in the five states in which Schnucks operates.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ generosity,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “Just like our company and our teammates are dedicated to nourishing people’s lives, our customers have shown that in these uncertain times, their commitment to helping their neighbors and communities is unwavering.”

“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker said. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”

Tucker adds that Schnucks customers’ round-up donations will support those in need of food, health care, employment support and emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance. Those who are experiencing hardships during the pandemic are encouraged to dial 2-1-1, the United Way’s free and confidential service that helps people across North America find resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

