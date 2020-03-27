Schnucks donates $605,000 for COVID-19 relief

Schnucks

Schnuck Markets Inc. announced Friday that the company is donating $500,000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund to support those in the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area who are experiencing hardship because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced an additional $105,000 donation to support COVID-19 relief and response in other areas outside of the St. Louis region where the grocer serves customers. Those funds will be split among several United Way agencies in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

“Through many crisis situations over the last eight decades, Schnucks has nourished people’s lives by supporting our communities, and in these unprecedented times, we want to be a part of helping to make sure that those who are most in need and who are experiencing the most significant hardship are able to get assistance,” Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck said. “When businesses and nonprofits work together, we can make a difference in bridging the gap for many of those who are in the midst of uncertainty due to the rippling impacts of COVID-19.”

The St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of foundations, businesses, and individual donors assembled by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and modeled after a similar effort launched by the Seattle Foundation. The intent of the fund is to quickly make targeted grants to nonprofits already serving vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19. An Advisory Council of public health experts, foundation partners, and corporate and community representatives are guiding the grant-making process, with $370,000 grants to 16 nonprofits announced just today.

“Schnucks’ generous contribution to the fund will go a long way in our efforts to reach out and assist those in our community who are struggling,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “During this unprecedented period of economic disruption and social isolation, it is gratifying to see Schnucks take such a tremendous leadership role and support our community in need.”

In addition to the company’s monetary donations, beginning next week, Schnucks will donate hundreds of sack lunches to St. Vincent DePaul Parish, which is one of many organizations that serves the St. Louis area’s homeless population. Schnucks’ corporate cafeteria staff will prepare these portable meals starting March 30. Schnucks annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries and nonprofits that work to serve those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

Schnucks also continues to offer employment opportunities to those who may be out of work after COVID-19-related business closures. The company has hired more than 500 temporary workers.

