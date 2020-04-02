Schnucks launches Round Up at the Register to support COVID-19 relief

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer The Schnucks Soldier greets shoppers.

Schnuck Markets Inc. announced Thursday that the company is launching a Round Up at the Register campaign to enable customers to donate to the United Way to support those experiencing COVID-19-related hardships.

Customers who choose to donate can round up the price of their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. All funds raised will go directly to the United Way and will stay in the community in which they are donated. The Round Up will run Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 19, and begins just one week after Schnucks announced a $605,000 corporate donation to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

“In the past few days, many of our customers have asked us to activate a Round Up at the Register so they can help support those in our community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are humbled by their generosity,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “In determining with whom we would partner, there was one obvious choice, the United Way. Schnucks has a proud, long-standing partnership with the United Way, and during this time of crisis and uncertainty, this Round Up is an opportunity for our customers to support neighbors who are experiencing job losses, impacts on housing and childcare, and other hardships as a result of COVID-19. We know that by coming together we can continue to nourish the lives of those in the communities we serve.”

“For nearly 100 years, the United Way, our communities, and businesses like Schnucks have risen to the challenge to help our neighbors in need,” United Way of Greater St. Louis President and CEO Michelle Tucker said. “This time is no different. We are stronger and better together.”

Those who are experiencing hardships because of COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-1-1, the United Way’s free and confidential service that helps people across North America find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

