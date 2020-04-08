Schnucks no longer accepting reusable bags

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A Schnucks store in Kirkwood, Mo.

Schnucks community face mask request

For the safety of our community and teammates, Schnucks is encouraging customers to wear a face covering for their nose and mouth while shopping in our stores.

Easter store hours

Schnucks stores will close at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 11, and will remain closed on Sunday, April 12, in observance of the Easter holiday.

To provide employees additional time to rest and recharge, stores will not reopen until noon Monday, April 13.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter