Schnucks provides update on store hours, other changes

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A Schnucks store in Kirkwood, Mo.

Schnucks issued the following statement about its locations during the coronavirus pandemic:

First, we have added a new landing page to our website. If you visit schnucks.com, you will see a wide red banner that says "Schnucks Store Updates." This is where we will share information about any changes to hours or store service at any of our stores as we continue to manage increased customer traffic. We have already loaded to that page the two updates that we are sharing below.

Second, by popular demand from our customers, we are designating 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily, as shopping time that is exclusively for our senior customers (age 60+) and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions. We are asking all customers who do not fit into either category to please shop our stores anytime after 7 a.m. Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items.

Third, we are announcing an update to our Courtesy Center hours. (Some customers may call this the Service Desk/Counter, or the Customer Service Counter.) In an effort to get customers through our checklanes as quickly as possible, 81 of our 112 Schnucks Courtesy Centers will close this evening and will remain closed indefinitely, so that we can redeploy our Courtesy Center teammates to assist at the checkouts. These Courtesy Centers will reopen when customer demand returns to customary levels. We thank customers for their patience and understanding during these extremely busy times.

The following Courtesy Center locations will remain open daily, operating from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and continuing to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers, and lottery.

Illinois Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Alton 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Carlyle 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221

Cahokia 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL 62206

Fairview 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Sangamon 1911 Sangamon Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702

11th Street 3134 11th Street Rockford, IL 61109

Rockford Plaza 2642 Charles Street Rockford, IL 61108