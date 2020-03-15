Schnucks to close earlier

Schnucks has issued the following statement about the coronavirus pandemic:

Beginning today (March 15), Schnucks stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight, while all other stores will now close at 10 p.m. We will be posting signage at all stores that share this information as well.

We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability. Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible.

