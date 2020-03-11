Scholarship applications available for low-income students

Madison County Community Development is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income students who plan to attend school during the upcoming school year starting this fall.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. Fifteen students will receive a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.

The scholarships are funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php.

To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:

Candidates must provide proof of Madison County residency.

Candidates must meet the criteria for poverty income for the entire household (attached for three months) and complete the intake/family member information forms and college application. In addition, the candidate’s entire household for those 18 years of age must provide proof of (gross) income for the last 90 days, along with verification documents such as check stubs or printouts of income statements.

Family size: 90-Day Income

1: $3,988

2: $5,288

3: $6,788

4: $8,188

5: $9,588

6: $10,988

7: $12,388

8: $13,788

For families with more than eight members, add $1,400 for each additional member

Candidates must complete the College Application and CSBG intake form.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit a letter of recommendation from a high school or college official at the institution they are attending or will be attending. Letters of recommendation must be submitted on official letterhead.

Candidates must submit a one-page essay describing themselves, their college plans, and career goals. The essays should communicate something that is not stated in the application, which sets apart their scholarship application from others. Examples include:

Hobbies, special interests and skills.

Volunteer work and involvement with organizations in the community.

When and what type of awards or special recognition.

Goals and ambitions the scholarship committee should know about.

How would receiving this scholarship impact your life?

Previous scholarship recipients may apply for the scholarship again.

The amount of each scholarship will be $2,000. Scholarships will be disbursed in two $1,000 increments at the start of each semester.

Scholarships will be awarded to the college.

Deadline to submit applications and support documents will be 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. The CSBG Advisory Council Scholarship Committee will review all applications, make final selections and announce the scholarship recipients in July.

The CSBG program was created by the federal Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1981. The program is designed to provide a range of services to assist low-income people to attain skills, knowledge and motivation necessary to achieve self-sufficiency.

Completed applications should be dropped off or mailed to Madison County Community Development, Attn: Amy Lyerla, 130 Hillsboro Ave, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Community Development offices are open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Amy Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4382 or Jenny Pruitt at jlpruitt@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4442.

