School districts can offer free transportation for students facing gang activity

A new law took effect Nov. 30, 2018, to expand school districts’ ability to offer free transportation to students who would otherwise walk through areas with a pattern of criminal gang activity.

The Illinois State Board of Education has issued guidance and resources on implementing Public Act 100-1142. ISBE is providing resources that include a template letter parents can use to request that their school district review the streets their children travel to school to determine if a serious safety hazard from criminal gang activity exists.

School districts are not obligated to provide transportation to students who live within 1.5 miles of school. However, ISBE will reimburse school districts for the cost of transporting students who live within 1.5 miles of school, if by walking those students would have to pass through a serious safety hazard because of vehicular traffic, rail crossings, or, under the new public act, criminal gang activity. Districts that elected to begin transporting students whose routes met the expanded definition of a safety hazard may claim those students on the 2018-19 Regular Transportation Claim due Aug. 15, 2019, with reimbursement provided beginning in fiscal year 2020.

School districts may determine that a course or pattern of criminal gang activity, as defined in Section 10 of the Illinois Street Gang Terrorism Omnibus Prevention Act, exists along certain roads or streets by conducting a study and having the results authorized by local law enforcement.

ISBE encourages parents and guardians who believe their children may walk through areas with criminal gang activity either to or from school or to or from a pickup point or bus stop to request that their school district review the streets their children travel and determine if a serious safety hazard exists. A sample letter is available in seven languages on the ISBE website at isbe.net/transportation.

