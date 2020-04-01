Schools step up to provide meals during shutdown

× Expand East Alton Middle School teacher Tracy Bentley and Eastwood Elementary paraprofessional Will McLemore prepare to distribute meals for the East Alton Elementary District’s meal program. Chefs include head cook Kathy Kearby, Jeri Hampsey, Scheryl Oseland, Becca Gleason, and Radena Clark.

Meals are bagged and ready to go for the Roxana School District's meal distribution program.

School districts are making sure no child gets left behind, especially when it comes to meals, during the coronavirus quarantine.

The Roxana School District began Grab-N-Go weekly breakfast and lunch meal kit distribution on March 30 behind the Junior High School in the Commons.

“Our families just drive up, stay in their vehicle, and our team loads the bags for the number of children in the family,” Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said. “We know the meal kits do not replace the hot meals prepared when school is in session, but we are thankful that supplies are coming in, and our families are appreciative of the extra help during this challenging time.”

Putting together a meal kit distribution program quickly and efficiently required fast thinking and a great deal of teamwork.

“When the governor made the announcement on Friday, March 13, we started planning,” Kreutztrager said. “Every department came together over the weekend to determine the best way to meet the needs of our families. Mari-Anne Sundberg, our food service director, and outstanding teams in every cafeteria pulled together on the last day of school and made four-day meal kits to send home with every student in the district.”

Kreutztrager makes no secret of the gratitude she feels toward those at Roxana School District, and beyond, who have made the meal program a reality, especially in such a short amount of time.

“I am so thankful for our administrative team, district directors, and volunteers from our food service department, and Roxana Police Department, who are preparing meals and distributing,” Kreutztrager said. ”Our staff are working diligently to stay connected to students and provide encouragement and support, as well as provide remote learning opportunities. I am very proud of the efforts of our families in these uncertain times. Roxana is a strong community that pulls together, and weathers every storm, stronger than before.”

More information can be found on the district’s website under “food distribution information.”

Volunteers for the meal program at Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District include (from left) Toni Carlisle, Carol Oleson, and Amy Cook.

Those at East Alton-Wood River High School, the East Alton Elementary School District and the Wood River-Hartford School District also have been hard at work putting together meal distribution programs for children.

Realizing the closure of schools during the pandemic was a possibility, East Alton-Wood River High School started planning for future operations over the weekend of March 14. By that Sunday evening, they had approval for their meal service program.

“The planning of EA-WR’s meal program was done rather quickly,” East Alton-Wood River High School District Superintendent John Pearson said. “Luckily, our cafeteria director, Sylvia Fitzgerald-Berry, had enough food and supplies on hand to get it rolling.”

Weekdays from 9 until 11 a.m., anyone 18 and younger can pick up breakfast and lunch under a canopy behind the main building library entrance. All meals will be served in a sack, and placed on tables, to ensure six-foot social distancing requirements.

High school students can also pick up meals at the drop-off locations offered by the East Alton Elementary School District and the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District. Likewise, elementary school students can pick up meals at East Alton-Wood River High School.

“Our greater East Alton-Wood River-Hartford school districts have been very aggressive in getting meals in the hands of any and all students,” Pearson said. “We are certainly proud of our director and the cooks for coming in and helping to serve our students in this manner.”

“We had been monitoring the situation closely in the week leading up to Gov. Pritzker’s announcement, and had made arrangements to implement a meal distribution plan before the order was announced,” East Alton Elementary School District Superintendent Emily Warnecke said. “As a result of our planning, we were able to begin meal distribution on the first day that in-person instruction was suspended (March 17).”

Families can pick up meals from 9-11 a.m. at Washington Pre-K, Eastwood Elementary, and the middle school.

“I could not be more grateful for our food service staff during this time,” Warnecke said. “They are reporting to work daily to prepare the meal sacks and are ensuring we are packing meals that still meet the nutritional guidelines set for the meals we serve when students are in school. We also have teachers who have handwritten hundreds of encouraging notes to include in the sacks for our students, and many staff are volunteering to come in to distribute the meals each week day. Our community has been so supportive and appreciative of our efforts, and we have heard that the students are loving the opportunity to see friendly faces when they drive up to pick up their meals each day.”

A volunteer at Roxana School District is ready to pass meal kits out to children.

Those in Wood-River and Hartford can pick up their meals between 8 a.m. and noon on weekdays in the cafeterias at Lewis and Clark Elementary and Hartford Elementary, and between 9 and 11 a.m. in the Wood River Roundhouse parking lot. Meals can also be picked up between 9 and 11 a.m. at Seventh and Lewis, Sixth Street Park, and West End Park (Little Italy).

“We have been in constant communication with our parents, trying to make certain they have access to our breakfast and lunch meals,” Wood River-Hartford School District Superintendent Patrick Anderson said. ”We did prepare before the closure with the knowledge that getting food to our students was a priority.”

Anderson said he’s grateful for how those at the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District have banded together to ensure no child goes hungry.

“We have so many specific people to thank,” he said. “Our food service director, Amy Cook, has been instrumental. However, all of our cooks, cook helpers, bus drivers, and monitors have also been instrumental in making sure we get food out to our students. We have six locations for food pickup, and without all the help from these people, we simply could not get the food to the students who need it.”

Information on meal distribution for the three districts can be found on the EA-WR website.

