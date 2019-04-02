Scientific discovery abounds at SIUE’s Odyssey Science Camp

× Expand Super Sleuths at Odyssey Science Camp learn about collecting evidence during an outdoor camp session.

Scientific adventure awaits students entering grades 2-7 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Odyssey Science Camp. The interactive day camp transforms young learners into explorers, voyagers, math movers and shakers, super sleuth crime investigators and geared-up robotics programmers.

Odyssey Science Camp, led by the SIUE Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Center, will be 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-26, on the SIUE campus.

“At Odyssey Science Camp, we inspire future scientists and engineers by introducing them to STEM concepts through activity-based instruction,” said Dawn Olive, with the SIUE STEM Center. “We offer students opportunities to work in a laboratory and conduct hands-on experiments that are not always possible in schools.”

Camp activities range from introducing scientific principles, building math skills, conducting simple “crime science” investigations and using Lego Mindstorm, Sphero, Dash and Cubelets to gain experience building and programing robots.

Interactive instruction is provided through the following camp groups:

Odyssey 1 – Explorers: Grades 2-3

Odyssey 2 – Voyagers: Grades 3-4

Odyssey 3 – Math Movers & Shakers: Grades 4-5

Odyssey 4 – Super Sleuths: Grades 5-6

Odyssey 5 – Geared up: Grades 6-7

Odyssey Science Camp also features two recreational periods that include options of swimming, board games, nature walks and “Talk Nerdy to Me” chats, where students will learn the importance of science communication.

Registration costs for Odyssey Science Camps are $325, plus a $25 non-refundable application fee. A registration form is available at siue.edu/summer/camps.

New this year, early drop-off and late pickup opportunities are available at the Student Fitness Center. Early drop-off begins at 6:30 a.m. and late pickup will be available until 6 p.m. Pricing details are available at siue.edu/summer/camps.

For more information, contact the STEM Center at (618) 650-3065.

