Scientist’s research shows agriculture’s impact on birds

× Expand photo by Justin Shew A male dickcissel (Spiza americana) perches on a dead forb stalk. Policy-based management often promoted such forbs, which were sometimes undesirable to landowners but used by birds for perching and nesting substrates.

The Journal of Applied Ecology has published an article about grassland bird nest survival by Justin Shew, conservation program manager at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

The research was conducted as a part of Shew’s doctoral studies at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory. He earned his doctorate in December 2016.

“Our research demonstrated that tractor-based management, such as light-strip discing, and establishing native-grass practices on private grasslands enrolled in the federal and widely popular Conservation Reserve Program, can improve nest survival of multiple grassland bird species and communities,” Shew said. “However, habitat managers and conservationists must realize that when viewed from a multiscale perspective (i.e. assessing a range of habitat factors from nest-site characteristics to landscape context), nest survival is often best predicted by unmanageable finer-scale habitat factors.”

Shew studied the nest survival of red-winged blackbirds and dickcissels, and two nesting communities (ground and above-ground nesters), relative to management and multiscale habitat. This research is important because grassland bird populations in North America have been declining over decades and management decisions may alleviate these declines.

“We recommend grasslands be managed to provide a variety of nesting opportunities for birds and that agency staff promote grassland management and native-grass practices on private lands, especially within beneficial landscapes, that also foster within-field colonization and persistence of focal species,” Shew said.

As conservation program manager, Shew works closely with partners such as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, which both administer and support private lands conservation programs in Illinois.

His research is relevant to his work partners, especially the Natural Resources Conservation Service. In one of his roles, he manages and coordinates the Land Conservation Specialist program. The specialists are remotely stationed in Natural Resources Conservation Service service center offices and assist the organization and private landowners with the Conservation Reserve Program. Therefore, his research will be directly communicated to partners for improved habitat management guidance for the benefit of wildlife, such as grassland birds.

“Dr. Shew’s published work is a very good example of how NGRREC uses science-based information to directly inform land and water conservation practices and policies,” National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Senior Scientist Richard Warner said. “NGRREC’s Land Conservation Specialist program is directly benefiting many private landholders in the Lewis and Clark district, assisting them in achieving their goals while optimizing outcomes for land, water, and wildlife conservation.”

The public will be able to access the paper for free for two weeks through the Journal of Applied Ecology’s website. Statistical code and data can be found at doi.org/10.5061/dryad.jt862g8. The public is welcome to contact Shew for more details via email at jshew@lc.edu.

