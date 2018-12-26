Scouts to get educated about eagles

× Expand An eagle clutches its prey. Bald eagles’ bodies are usually 34 to 45 inches long.

Scout Eagle Day will be Saturday, Jan. 19, at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton.

Both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts are welcome to participate in the educational activities. The Cub Scouts program will be 9 a.m. until noon. The Girl Scouts program will be 1-4 p.m.

Scouts will learn about migratory birds and raptors during the sessions. TreeHouse Wildlife Center of Dow will present a live bird program where Scouts will encounter an up-close rescued bald eagle. Eagles “in the wild” can be viewed from the top of the Mel Price Locks and Dam while on tour. Spotting scopes are provided, but Scouts are encouraged to bring binoculars. Afterward, hot cocoa will be served.

A limited number of openings are available; reserve spots by calling (618) 462-6979. The cost for this event is $5 per Scout. Family members are also encouraged to attend. Plus, siblings older than 5 are welcome to participate with a $5 registration.

These programs are made possible with the help of the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of the Great Rivers and natural offerings. The National Great Rivers Museum is off River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at 2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call (618) 462-6979 or toll free (877) 462-6979, or visit mtrf.org or facebook.com/GreatRivers.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter