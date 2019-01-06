Sculpting a career

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Ceramic artist Susan Bostwick in her Edwardsville studio

Susan Bostwick says she decided to make art her career while attending Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis during her involvement in the school’s arts program.

“There were so many positive, nurturing teachers there and it was such a creative atmosphere,” she says.

The story of her dedication to art and the success and influence she’s had in the field is an object lesson for anyone aspiring to an arts career.

Born and raised in St. Louis, the award-winning ceramic artist has made her home in Edwardsville since 1991. Her long list of contributions to the region’s art scene and to furthering art education in the Riverbend are testament to a creative spirit and a passion for making art her lifelong vocation.

Bostwick completed her undergraduate degree in ceramics with a certificate in teaching from Webster University. During that time, she spent one semester in England, where she met potters such as Michael Cardew and David Leach, both of whom she says inspired her future work.

After graduation, she had trouble finding work in the field.

“I was literally looking in the Yellow Pages for anything related to art,” she says.

She eventually took a job in the insurance industry to support herself, but her desire to pursue the arts never waned.

“I stayed involve in art the entire time,” she says. “I volunteered at the Craft Alliance in University City.”

Craft Alliance is a nationally recognized nonprofit art center. She notes she was also involved with Firehouse Ceramics, an art cooperative at the time in St. Louis’ Soulard area.

“I eventually had the opportunity to get a job for two hours a week at Craft Alliance teaching children,” she says.

Instructing and encouraging youths in the arts would become a constant throughout her career.

“I had saved my money while working for the insurance company, so I bought a kiln and potting wheel and quit my full-time job for an $18-a-week job in the arts.”

She gained experience, taught part time and worked at part-time jobs to stay involved in the industry. In 1988, she completed her master of fine arts degree in studio art with an emphasis in drawing at SIUE.

Since then, she has taught at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, was adjunct faculty at SIUE for 14 years and has been involved in numerous art organizations throughout the area — Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, among others.

“I’ve always had a lot of creative interests,” she says.

She gravitated toward ceramics because of the people she met in that area. She also says she likes the earthiness and hard work involved in the art form.

A Bostwick original is easy to spot. Her works combine a three-dimensional, rustic realism with animated, often whimsical detail. She says creating her works is a complex process as she layers materials, content and techniques, always striving to balance the formal and the personal.

Along with friends Kathryn Nahorski and Dionna Boner Raedeke, Bostwick started Art East, an annual tour of artists’ studios throughout the Alton and Edwardsville areas. The event ran for 16 years, serving as a cornerstone of the local art scene and a launch point for many artists.

Her influence on the local art scene is hard to overstate. She has developed curricula and courses in the field, led numerous workshops, juried artwork for shows and mentored numerous other artists, all while doing exhibits herself at shows.

The list of her awards includes the Award of Excellence at Highland’s Art in the Park and the 2003 YMCA Women of Distinction Award. She says one of the awards most significant to her was the 2014 Daughters of the American Revolution National Award in the Arts.

There are several keys to making art your profession, she says.

“You have to keep learning and looking,” she says. “Also, you have to figure out what is unique about your own talents and determine a way to make it work financially.”

Consistent with her own philosophy of self-development, she continues to explore new areas of art. Most recently, she has collaborated with a local archaeologist to explore the materials and techniques of ancient Indian pottery making. She has also begun making funerary urns in her own distinctive style.

Bostwick exhibits and sells her work at shows throughout the year and continues to teach workshops in ceramic techniques. She developed and teaches the visual art curriculum for Edwardsville’s Arts in the Park. Her program provides classes for children ages 4 through 10.

× Expand Bostwick’s works combine a three-dimensional, rustic realism with animated, often whimsical detail.