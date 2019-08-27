Search continues for Clark Bridge jumper

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Alton Police Department received a 911 call at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday from a person who advised that he just witnessed a man jump off the Clark bridge. In the southbound lanes near the center of the bridge, the witness stated he was traveling south on the Clark Bridge and observed a white Lincoln Town Car pulled off to the side of the roadway with the car's safety hazard lights on. The witness stated he slowed down and saw a man wearing a red shirt and dark-colored shorts get out of the driver's side door of the parked car and "without hesitation" walk to the bridge railing and jump off.

The witness called 911 for assistance. The Alton Fire Department Marine 1, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps and the Army Corps of Engineers were all contacted and began searching the river for the jumper. At this time the search continues. The missing person is believed to be a 41-year-old Alton man.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter