Secretary of state alerts vehicle owners of fee changes

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is alerting the public of motor vehicle title fee changes, effective July 1, because of action by the Illinois General Assembly. These fee changes were a part of a capital bill that was recently signed into law and will fund statewide transportation and road improvement projects. The Secretary of State’s Office collects the fees set by the legislature.

Additional changes impacting vehicle registration fees will take effect January 1, 2020.

Visit cyberdriveillinois.com/newfees2019.html for a complete list of Secretary of State motor vehicle fees impacted by Public Act 101-0032 with effective dates.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter