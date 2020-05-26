Secretary of state announces reopening plan

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday his office’s reopening plan – beginning June 1 – with the first two months focused on serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. There are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

All secretary of state departments and offices will be open for business on June 1. The reopening dates and locations for driver services facilities statewide are as follows:

June 2 – Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all driver Sservices facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) will open Tuesday, June 2. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday . For the first two months through July 31, these facilities will only serve:

New drivers (most will be 16-year-old driver applicants)

Customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards

Vehicle transactions

