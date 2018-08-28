Secretary of state offices to close for Labor Day

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website to locate the nearest driver services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

