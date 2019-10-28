Section of westbound I-64 will close this weekend

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure on westbound I-55/64 at the I-55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 1-3.

At 7 p.m. Friday, all lanes of westbound I-55/64 will be closed at the I-55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis. Westbound I-55/64 traffic will not be able to travel west of the I-55/70/64 interchange. The closure is necessary to set new bridge beams over I-55/64 as part of the MLK Bridge Approach project.

There will be posted detours for I-55 and I-64 as follows:

I-55 drivers will be directed to take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to I-55.

I-64 drivers will be directed to take I-255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound I-64.

The full closure of westbound I-55/64 is expected to end by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and drivers are also encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public transportation. Motorists are urged to slow down and obey all construction signage, refrain from using mobile devices, and stay alert for changing conditions while approaching and traveling through the detour route.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

