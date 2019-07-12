Seminar educates seniors on fraud and identity theft prevention

× Expand (From left) State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) greet the crowd in Caseyville Public Library on Wednesday morning.

As technology evolves and scammers find new ways to target the older population, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) reminded people of the many ways they should protect themselves during a free public seminar for seniors she hosted Wednesday at Caseyville Public Library.

“Scammers are getting more and more creative over the phone and internet, and are targeting elders’ wallets,” Crowe said. “I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t trying my best to provide seniors with the skills to fight back.”

The Attorney General’s Office and State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) co-hosted the event with Crowe.

In addition to this event, Crowe championed a measure in the Senate to create the Elder Abuse Task Force, which passed unanimously out of both chambers. The list of members is being finalized, but Crowe plans to fill a spot to study and report recommendations on senior mistreatment and protective services and laws.

