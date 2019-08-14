Seminar to provide information about emerald ash borer

× Expand (From left) Emerald ash borer damage to an ash tree; ash borer and pupae; circular exit holes from ash borer emerging from host tree

Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would like to address the public regarding an invasive species detected in the Mississippi River floodplain: emerald ash borer.

“Emerald ash borer is a forest pest found throughout the eastern U.S., but was recently detected in the Riverbend area on USACE Rivers Project property,” said USACE Biologist Brian Stoff, who will present the seminar. “With green ash being one of the most abundant tree species in the Mississippi River floodplain, the USACE foresters and biologists are working to determine the best course of action.”

The seminar will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, at NGRREC’s Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station, One Confluence Way in East Alton.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the public to visit with informational posters prior to the presentation. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

“NGRREC is proud to host our partners and to help give them a platform to reach the public with this timely and pertinent issue going on in our region,” Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor said. “This will be a great opportunity to learn about this new ecological threat and to ask any questions you might have.”

