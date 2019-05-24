Senate approves Crowe’s plan to protect abused children

Crowe

Child protection investigators could talk with children who are suspected victims of abuse without parental consent under legislation advanced by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

“I’ve worked closely with the Child Advocacy Center in Madison County for years, and this legislation addresses a growing problem,” Crowe said. “Children going through the trauma of an abuse investigation deserve protections from their alleged abuser and the opportunity to speak out against them.”

This measure, with bipartisan support, focuses on issues in cases where an abused minor’s parents do not allow the child to participate in a criminal investigation that may involve a family member or close friend.

House Bill 909 was approved by the Senate and awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter