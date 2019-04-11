Senate approves measure to raise teacher salaries

× Expand A preschool teacher engages students in a lesson.

To address the teacher shortage in Illinois, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing to raise the mandated minimum salary for full-time educators to $40,000 per academic year.

This legislation, co-sponsored by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), could raise the minimum for the first time since 1980. Current law has allowed teachers to be paid a minimum of $10,000 for the last 38 years.

“To encourage the highest quantity of young, qualified teachers to stay and educate in Illinois, we must provide them with a respectable starting wage,” Crowe said. “By raising the minimum salary, we’ll be attracting educators to begin their professional careers within our state.”

The House of Representatives passed similar legislation, House Bill 2078, earlier this week.

The bill would gradually increase the minimum full-time teacher salary over a period of four years beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. The rates would be:

• $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year

• $34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year

• $37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year

• $40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year

Senate Bill 10 passed the Senate 45-11 and is scheduled for consideration in the House.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter