Senate confirms federal judges

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday announced the Senate confirmation of four federal judges, including two in the Southern District of Illinois.

David W. Dugan will serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Dugan serves as a circuit judge for the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County. Prior to taking the bench in 2017, Dugan was in private practice for more than 30 years, where his practice focused on personal injury and commercial litigation in both state and federal courts. Dugan previously served as an assistant state’s attorney for Madison County. Dugan earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and his law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

Stephen McGlynn of Illinois will serve as a district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. McGlynn serves as circuit judge on the Illinois Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court and previously served as a Justice on the Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court. Earlier in his career, McGlynn was in private practice at McGlynn & McGlynn, Attorneys at Law. He has also served as a special assistant attorney general of Illinois. McGlynn earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Franklin U. Valderrama will serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Franklin Valderrama currently serves as an Associate Judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Judge Valderrama serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Rule Committee and the Supreme Court Committee on Illinois Evidence. Before taking the bench in 2007, Judge Valderrama was a partner at Sanchez, Daniels & Hoffman LLP, where his practice focused on trial litigation. Judge Valderrama has also served as an adjunct professor at UIC John Marshall Law School where he taught Pre-Trial Civil Litigation. Judge Valderrama earned his B.A. from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and his J.D. from The DePaul University College of Law.

Iain D. Johnston will serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Western Division (Rockford). Iain Johnston currently serves as a United States Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Before taking the bench in 2013, Judge Johnston was a unit supervisor for the Office of the Illinois Attorney General and in private practice at Altheimer & Gray, Holland & Knight LLP, and Johnston Greene LLC. Judge Johnston also serves as an adjunct professor at UIC John Marshall Law School. Upon graduation from law school, Judge Johnston served as a law clerk to Judge Philip Godfrey Reinhard of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Judge Johnston earned his B.S., cum laude, from Rockford College and his J.D., cum laude, from UIC John Marshall Law School.

