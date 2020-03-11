Senior Services Plus cancels events as precautionary measure

Senior Services Plus

Effective immediately Senior Services Plus Inc. has canceled all events and activities, per Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and risks for the safety of the seniors. The School House Grill will offer a carryout menu only from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder or on oxygen will not be allowed in the facility for their own safety.

The SSP Wellness Center will remain open.

This is a preventive measure and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID 19 at the facility.

