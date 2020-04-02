Senior Services Plus seeks homecare aides

Senior Services Plus
Are you caring for a senior or an ill, disabled friend or family member? Illinois has a family caregiver program to support and pay you for taking care of a loved one. Senior Services Plus Inc. has an immediate need for preferred homecare aides.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department on Aging has lessened its requirements.
Benefits include:
Healthcare, including dental and vision (beginning at 20 hours)
Paid time off
Paid holidays
Training and education
SSP homecare aides are eligible for hazard pay: $200 per month if you work 21 hours or more per week, $100 per month if you work 20 hours or less per week.
Call (618) 462-1391 in Alton or (618) 213-4980 in Granite City for more information.