Senior Services Plus to host South Carolina trip

Senior Services Plus will host a seven-day, six-night trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Charleston, S.C.

Guests will depart on board a spacious, video and restroom-equipped motor coach. After arriving in Savannah, there will be a guided trolley tour of Savannah on the Belle of Georgia. Guests will see extraordinary architectural marvels, beautiful oak-lined streets and lovely town squares. They will have hop-on and hop-off privileges on the trolley for the rest of the day. They can enjoy free time on historic River Street, featuring 18th-century ballast stone streets and 19th-century cotton warehouses that are now home to fine eateries, unusual shops and antique galleries.

The next day will be a guided tour of St. Simons Island. Take a stroll among moss-draped oaks or shop at the boutiques and specialty shops in the historic area. Later, guests will take a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island. See how the nation’s wealthiest citizens like J.P. Morgan and William Rockefeller lived and played — including a stop at what was once the exclusive Millionaires Club. After dinner, guests will enjoy an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre.

After three nights in Savannah there will be a visit to historic Charleston, S.C. The city’s history dates as far back as the 1600s. Guests will take a cruise and enjoy the beauty of the Charleston Harbor. During this scenic and relaxing harbor cruise, they will see more than 75 landmarks and points of interest.

The next morning will feature a tour of the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia.

The trip is $859 per person, based on double occupancy. Call Jane Morgan at Senior Services Plus, (618) 465-3298, ext. 144, to reserve your space with a $75 deposit and stop by and see Jane for more information. Reservations are requested before March 29.