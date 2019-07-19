Senior Services Plus Wellness Center sees 70 percent membership increase

Membership has increased by more than 600 members since the Senior Services Plus Wellness Center opened in January. SSP replaced all but seven pieces and added 60 new state-of-the-art pieces of cardio and weight equipment and 4 new classes to an already full class schedule. And it is not just seniors getting involved: the fitness center is open to ages 16 and older with memberships starting at $12.50 per month or $150 per year.

“We are so excited about the growth,” CEO Jonathan Becker said. “There are a lot of folks in the morning working out attending classes until 1 p.m., but after 4 p.m. the gym is really open.”

SSP has more than 1,600 members and has room for up to 5,000. Recently, the Board of Directors voted to start construction on expanded lockers and showers that will make the facility even more accessible to guests working standard hours.

SSP is proud of the largest class schedule offering in the region, Wellness Director Jake Shaw said.

“We have over 17 unique classes taught over 55 times a week included in membership, like Zumba, kettlebell, cardio kickboxing, yoga, t’ai chi and many more in our 2,400-square-foot classroom,” Shaw said. “We offer a variety of classes in order to meet different interests and fitness levels; we have a suspension and high-interval training class and have members from 19 to 75 who take it and get an intense workout. SSP is the only fitness center with a climate-controlled environment with the new indoor track.”

The personal training program volume has increased more than 100 percent in the last 4 months, and SSP has added a youth athlete in the year-round sports training program. Rates start at $20 per hour.

To celebrate membership growth, members who join in June and July receive a complimentary 30-minute personal training session to celebrate the 4-month milestone of the new state-of-the-art fitness facility.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298 or stop by for a tour of the center, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

