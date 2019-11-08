Senior Services Plus wins Ameren Illinois Energy Innovator Award

Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus Inc. was named an Ameren Illinois Energy Innovator Award winner at a special event in Springfield. In its second year, the Energy Innovators competition recognizes organizations for their outstanding achievements in energy efficiency.

Senior Services Plus was named the Energy Innovator Award Community Benefit second-place winner. The organization received a $1,500 award to continue its efficiency efforts.

“This year’s Energy Innovator Award recipients have demonstrated a commitment to environmental stewardship that is impressive and undeniable,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. “From implementing equipment upgrades and new technology to educating their employees and customers about the benefits of energy efficiency, these organizations have bettered the communities in which we all live and work.”

To be considered for an Energy Innovator award, projects or programs had to take place between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019.

Organizations were eligible to receive an award in one of three categories:

Energy Savings Projects: Energy efficiency projects that generated significant cost savings by reducing energy usage

New Technology Projects: Energy efficiency projects that utilized new or innovative technology

Community Benefit: Projects or programs that increased energy efficiency engagement in underserved communities, created jobs or training opportunities in the energy efficiency industry, or helped to expand or launch new energy efficiency businesses.

The top organization in each category received $5,000; second- and third-place winners received $1,500 and $500, respectively. The funds are to be utilized for implementation of an energy efficiency project.

