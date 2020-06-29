Service organization perseveres amid pandemic

× 1 of 3 Expand Deadheading roses at the Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park are (from left) Jean Rathgeb. Carol Fritz, Barbara Jutting and Carol Morris. × 2 of 3 Expand Incoming President Debbie Tchoukaleff accepts the gavel from Past President Diana Enloe. × 3 of 3 Expand Peggy Tavernier, Debbie Tchoukaleff, Diana Inlow, and Jo Ann Adams Prev Next

Alton Community Service League’s outgoing and incoming boards met at the Best Western on Monday, June 29. Masks were worn and members of the 2019-20 boards gave their reports and passed the torch to the incoming 2020-21 new board.

League members continue to be active volunteers within the community by volunteering where they are allowed to do so. Deadheading roses every Monday morning at Gordon Moore Park, helping distribute sack lunches for children once the schools are not providing them, and maintaining flower beds on Third Street in downtown Alton are some of the volunteering still able to continue.

Many individual volunteer items are being affected by the virus, and league members hope to begin again once this crisis ends. About 4,172 volunteer hours for this shortened year were reported before the virus, and the equivalent monetary value contributed to the community was approximately $108,561.

The league’s fundraisers were cut short because of the virus , but ACSL was still able to give out the following grants to other groups in the community. Grants are divided into charitable and beautification causes. The following were awarded grants:

Charitable: Vintage Voices, Center for American Archeology, Christmas Wonderland, Serving Area Kids, Oasis, Great Rivers Choral Society, Alton Youth Symphony, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois , Thrive Metro East, YWCA of Alton, Alton Juneteenth Committee

Beautification: Lewis and Clark Society of America, Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Upper Alton Association, Hayner Library District, Senior Services Plus, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Hopes of continuing volunteering and having fundraisers to be able to provide grants to help the community are major goals of the ACSL.

