Serving up holiday cheer

When the weather started getting colder, the Pickleball of the Riverbend group was searching for an indoor facility after playing outdoors at Gordon Moore Park for several months.

In November, the group found a new place to play — the Catholic Children’s Home at 1400 State St.

“The Catholic Children’s Home was a great spot because it was big,” Alton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Haynes said. “We could get four courts in there and they have a gym available, which is really hard to come by in Alton. So we worked out a contract with them to have pickleball there several days a week.”

On Dec. 9, the group decided to pay back the children’s home by donating Christmas gifts to the children during a 10-minute presentation. Doris JamalDin, one of the members in the pickleball group, helped coordinate the event.

“This is amazing,” said Rodney Smith, outcomes officer at the children’s home. “We had no idea they were donating. They come use the gym every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and I open the gym for them. I provide them with toilet paper and cheers. So they decided to donate back to the kids here.”

Smith said the group is planning to teach the facility’s children how to play pickleball, which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.

“It has been nice having them,” he said. “It’s a good thing for the kids because a lot of them don’t have a lot of family members, especially at this time (of the year). It’s rough for the kids. To get the support and the love from people they don’t know, it means a lot to them.”

Haynes said he was thrilled with the group’s generosity.

“As a parks department, we don’t have our own gym or facilities that we can use for indoor sports, so we have to work with places like the Catholic Children’s Home to provide opportunities for programs like pickleball for playing indoors in the winter,” the director said. “We try to leave a positive footprint whenever we use someone’s facility. The people in this program have gone above and beyond.”

The parks department approved the open pickleball program after an orientation in May. Since then, more than 70 people have participated in the program.

“Ardene Clark, who is our community volunteer, has done a great job in trying to grow the game and the community with no fee,” Haynes said. “What she has done is really rally people together to tell their friends, and they tell their friends. It has been taken off by the word of mouth as much as anything. We had so much interest built by the end of the summer that everybody was coming to us and wanting to know if there was somewhere they could go inside during the winter.”

The first-year program will continue using the facility until least March. It also will play one day per week at the Max at 2300 N. Henry St.

Pickleball of the Riverbend schedule

6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Catholic Children’s Home

1-4 p.m. Fridays at The Max

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Catholic Children’s Home

