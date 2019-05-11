Seventh-graders tour water plant

× Expand Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Swarovski Waterschool students from Crossroads College Preparatory School took a tour of the Missouri American Water plant in Chesterfield, Mo., May 8.

In conjunction with the Swarovski Waterschool USA: Mississippi River, seventh-grade students from Crossroads College Preparatory School in St. Louis toured the Missouri American Water plant in Chesterfield on May 8 in honor of National Drinking Water Week.

Students learned about the water treatment process, including the final steps of filtration and purification. The tour concluded with a short discussion on career opportunities in the field of water treatment and quality standards.

Since these students have been engaged in the Swarovski Waterschool, headquartered at Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton, they have studied the global water crisis and how water quality standards of the United States differ from other nations around the world.

