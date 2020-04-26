Sewing to a new normal

× Expand Shannon Sholar (left) and Barb Bohn are co-owners of Alterations by Barb, which has been in business for 30 years.

A customer wears a mask created by the co-owners of Alterations by Barb.

For 30 years, Alterations by Barb has served the Riverbend community with its quality tailoring for men’s and women’s clothes and prom dresses.

But with the shop at 2800 Buckmaster Lane in Alton temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic, owners Barb Bohn and Shannon Sholar had to find a way to keep busy. So they started making surgical caps and masks.

“There was no plan at this time to make masks,” Sholar said. “I believe that the information came out about the surgical caps as we were closing. Those are things we weren’t charging for, and we were using our own supplies. We wanted to help the community in any way we could. There was nothing we could do to make money at that point with our doors closed, so we decided to try and help out. We had the supplies and the equipment, and each of us were set up at our homes and we just went to it.”

Since the store closed March 21, Bohn and Sholar have made more than 50 caps and 300 masks.

“My mom (Bohn) was contacted as a member of Senior Services Plus about the need for those caps,” Sholar said. “We were doing them for OSF, a joint venture with Lillian Bates and John Simmons. We were looking for volunteers. Lillian asked us each to do 25, but since then, it morphed into my mom and I on mask-making madness.”

Sholar said the masks’ popularity increased after she posted a picture of her husband wearing a St. Louis Cardinals mask on the business’ social media accounts on April 2, which would have been the Cardinals’ home opener.

“We’re getting ready to make a delivery to Beverly Farm,” Sholar said. “We’re donating all of those masks to those residents there. The word had kind of gotten out. People from social media have been contacting me and my mom. We’re each sewing from each individual dining room to maintain our social distance. It’s been kind of crazy, but it’s a good crazy.”

Bohn started the business in August 1990. Sholar joined her mother at the shop in 1998 after retiring from the military.

“We are a very small business and we pretty much live month to month with not anything in reserve,” Sholar said. “It (April) normally would be our bread and butter time of year, with the prom season and spring weddings. Hopefully, we will still get those weddings with those girls and guys rescheduling and we’ll be able to get their business. But prom is a total loss for us and that’s what makes our year. How this year is going to pan out, we don’t know. We’re going to make it. My mom and I are hard workers, and we’ll figure out a way to make ends meet.”

The shop was closed after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order that forced all non-essential businesses to shut down.

“It’s kind of scary, but we’re going to check into all of the government programs that are out there available and see what we have to do to keep our doors open,” Sholar said. “We’re kind of a lost art. We feel like we provide a needed service to the community.”

Hours of operation

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Closed from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

facebook.com/Alterations-by-Barb

