Sex offender arrested on way to meet child, police say

A registered sex offender is facing four felony charges, Wood River police said Thursday.

Angelo D. Logan, 21, of East Alton, was charged with one count each of indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, solicitation to meet a child and grooming.

Logan was taken into custody by the Wood River Police Department at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Logan is not allowed to use social media because of his status as a sex offender. Logan was using social media to maintain contact, intimidate, and solicit sex with a juvenile female.

The parents of the juvenile learned Logan had been using social media to contact and intimidate the juvenile since May. Logan was soliciting and intimidating the juvenile for sexual contact. The parents learned information Logan was coming to the area where the juvenile lives for the purpose of sexual contact. The parents contacted the Wood River Police Department.

Officers with the Wood River Police Department responded to the neighborhood and were able to locate Logan driving a vehicle to meet the juvenile. Enough information was obtained during the traffic stop to take Logan into custody. Logan was transported to the Wood River City Jail. Logan was detained for further investigation.

The case against Logan remains under investigation to determine if he has committed similar offenses prior to being taken into custody. He remains in custody.

The warrant and criminal information were signed against Logan by Judge Richard Tognarelli. Bond was set at $100,000.

“I commend the parents of the juvenile for being involved with what is going on in the child’s life to protect her from harm,” Chief Brad Wells said. “I also commend Sgt. DeSherlia and Detective Rombach for putting this information together to keep Logan off the streets and allow this case to be presented for prosecution.”

