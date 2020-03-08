Shanti in sight: Expanding yoga’s benefits to the visually impaired

Slaughter

“Six countries on six continents, planting the seed of yoga in one community at a time, so that it may grow roots and spread throughout the world. Enabling all people to become one … starting with one group — the blind community.”

That’s what Aly Slaughter wrote in her application for the Holman Prize. Launched in 2017 by the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Holman Prize supports the “can-do spirit of blind and low-vision people worldwide,” with up to $25,000 in financial backing for three people.

Slaughter, 39, is legally blind. Her parents were told she was blind at birth, but her condition is low vision with congenital nystagmus and astigmatism. She started wearing glasses at 13 months; after straining for years to read regular print, she switched to large print in law school. Slaughter is extremely sensitive to light and often wears sunglasses indoors and on cloudy days.

“I have always felt as if I’ve lived straddling a line between two worlds, the blind and the sighted,” Slaughter said. “Not blind enough to be a part of the blind community, but not sighted enough to be a part of the sighted.”

Her feelings there were two worlds and that people were not able or willing to accept each other’s differences and abilities was behind the idea for her project.

Slaughter’s plan is to collaborate with existing yoga and blindness organizations. She wants to offer trainings and workshops so blind people can more effectively experience yoga, while also teaching sighted teachers how to confidently welcome blind students.

“There are many other organizations and people who are trying to do this same thing, yet their messages and the messages of so many others still need to be expanded upon and shared in order to reach more people,” she said.

Like many who practice yoga, Slaughter started for the physical benefits. But as she continued her practice, she found it helped with the anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress issues she struggled with most of her adult life.

Slaughter’s been practicing yoga regularly since 2013. In May 2018, she traveled to Rishikesh, India, to take yoga teacher training at Rishikul Yogshala. She later trained with Matthew Sanford of Mind Body Solutions and Jivana Heyman of Accessible Yoga. Both organizations promote making yoga accessible to everyone.

Slaughter hopes to return to Nepal to work with Sristi KC, her friend and founder of the Blind Rocks! organization, but so far, financial constraints have prevented their work. She also has contacts in many other countries, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, the United Kingdom, India, Bhutan and the Philippines.

“I believe in breaking down the barriers imposed by society, and that taking control of one’s health and happiness is a way of doing so,” she said. “I believe in accessibility and adaptability in all areas of life for people of all abilities, and am hoping to do my small part to form a more inclusive world.”

A request for more YouTube ‘likes’

Being awarded the Holman Prize begins when blind applicants submit a first-round pitch, in the form of a 90-second YouTube video. This first round goes until March 15, when semifinalists are chosen; three finalists are picked in July. The video with the most likes automatically makes the semifinals.

Slaughter’s video has received nearly 1,900 views but only 317 “likes.” She’s announced her project on Facebook and that has been shared.

But, she said, “I think people are just liking the shared Facebook posts and not the actual YouTube video.”

To like her YouTube video, visitors must either log in to YouTube or sign up for the service. It’s free and people can unsubscribe immediately after. Slaughter wonders if that might be discouraging people from liking her video. “I think the intent of having people log in is to ensure they aren’t voting multiple times,” she said. “I really appreciate all the people who have taken the time to support me, and the likes I’ve been given. Those likes add up and really do make a difference.”

