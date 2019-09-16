Sheriff’s deputies collect more than a ton of medication for disposal program

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their drop-off Sept. 13 in regard to the Rx 4 Safety prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with Madison County Planning and Development and all the police chiefs of Madison County, in this 10th collection, has collected about 2,300 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Since implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of about 8 tons of medication.

“This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused,” a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release states.

Secured drop-off bins are at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIUE, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and Illinois American Water Co.

“The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the release states. “Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.”

Acceptable items include:

Any over-the-counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

Items that will not be accepted include:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

For more information, contact Jaimie Linton, administrator of business affairs for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at (618) 296-4850.

