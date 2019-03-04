Sheriff’s deputies drop off unwanted medications

Drug Free

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their drop-off Feb. 28 in regard to the Rx 4 Safety prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with Madison County Planning and Development and all of the police chiefs of Madison County, has collected about 2,700 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications in this ninth collection. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Since implementation of the program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of about 7 tons of medication.

This is a collective effort, between the community and law enforcement, to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications and drugs and to keep prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop-off bins are at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.

The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to citizens 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.

Acceptable items include any over-the-counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

Unacceptable items include oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

For more information, contact Jaimie Linton, administrator of business affairs for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at (618) 296-4850.

