Sheriff, deputies endorse Uhe for state's attorney

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin announced his full support for Crystal Uhe for Madison County state’s attorney.

The endorsement comes along with the Aug. 27 unanimous vote by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Police Union PBPA Unit 118 to endorse Uhe. The union, which represents Madison County sheriff’s deputies, is backing Uhe, now the first assistant state’s attorney, to be the leading prosecutor for the county.

Lakin spoke on behalf of his experiences with Uhe.

“I have seen firsthand First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe’s dedication to serving her community and for keeping Madison County safe by putting violent criminals behind bars," he said. "She has worked along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s TRIAD organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and safety for senior citizens through information and resources provided by the law enforcement community. I also have served on the Board of Directors with Ms. Uhe for the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. She has the compassion and knowledge to lead the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

In their statement of endorsement, Madison County PBPA Unit 118 spoke on behalf of Uhe.

“Several members of our union who have worked closest with you and your office spoke on your behalf. It is clear that you have a deep dedication to your job and an unwavering support of not only our agency, but all law enforcement,” the organization's endorsement letter stated.

The letter concluded by expressing the union’s proud, unanimous decision to support Uhe to serve as the new state’s attorney. “

We are confident that you will succeed and continue to serve the citizens of Madison County to the absolute best of your abilities.”

“I am honored to receive the support of Sheriff Lakin, and my friends and colleagues at the Sheriff’s Office," Uhe stated. "The men and women of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office know the importance of electing a state’s attorney with experience. I have worked within the law enforcement field over the past 15 years on a multitude of cases, some of which are the most heinous cases, including criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder. I have the knowledge and background needed to lead the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office into the future.”

Uhe has also been endorsed by Granite City Police Chief Ken Rozell and Granite City Police Department PBPA Unit 15.