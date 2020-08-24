Shimkus accepting applications for military academies

Shimkus

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) is accepting applications from young men and women interested in attending one of the U.S. military academies. High school seniors, as well as qualifying college students, should apply now for 2021 admission.

"As a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, providing information and assistance with nominations to the military academies has been a highlight of my time in Congress,” Shimkus said. “Students with a desire to serve their country should strongly consider the opportunities and challenges of attending one of the four academies."

To be eligible for a nomination, a candidate must be an American citizen, at least 17 years old and no more than 23 years old on July 1, 2021, not married, under no legal obligation to support a child, and a legal resident of the 15th District of Illinois.

Applications will be accepted for the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. Acceptance of a service academy appointment requires at least a nine-year service obligation, which includes four years at the academy and five years of active-duty service.

Students should complete the application at shimkus.house.gov/services/ and return it by Oct. 30, 2020, to the congressman’s Maryville district office. More information is available by calling (618) 288-7190.

While Shimkus nominates candidates to the academies, academy officials make the final selection regarding admission. A separate application must be made to each academy a nominee is interested in.

"I encourage young men and women with any level of interest to contact my office as soon as possible,” Shimkus added. “There are no fees to apply to the academies and no commitment is necessary at this point in the process."

