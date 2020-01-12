Shimkus announces final Valentines for Heroes collection

× Expand A veteran receives a valentine from U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (right).

As he enters his last year in office, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) will be wrapping up a number of traditions. One of the most prominent is his Valentines for Heroes program, which he is kicking off for the 13th and final time.

“Since its beginning in 2008, Valentines for Heroes has continued to grow, year after year,” Shimkus said. “It has gotten to the point where people can’t wait to get started. We begin to get calls immediately after the New Year, wanting to know when we will be collecting. The answer is now.”

The congressman’s district offices will collect valentines for distribution throughout the region to veterans and active-duty military men and women. They may be dropped off or mailed by Feb. 7 to Congressman John Shimkus at 15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062.

All valentines are reviewed for appropriate content before being distributed. To be accepted, they must be signed with first names only, should not include last names or addresses, and cannot be directed to a specific person or those of a specific faith. Because many will go to hospitals, candy and glitter are not allowed.

Because of the review process, contributors are highly encouraged not to include envelopes.

For more information, call the congressman’s Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.

