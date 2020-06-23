Shimkus encourages blood donations

× Expand U.S. Rep. John Shimkus donates blood in Belleville last week.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) is urging constituents to help meet the nation's urgent need for blood and platelets. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will also test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies at no cost to donors.

"With many previously scheduled blood drives canceled due to the pandemic, the Red Cross continues to face a shortage of blood," Shimkus said. "Donating blood is a safe process, and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood."

Potential donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app to schedule an appointment, or call 1-800-733-2767. The app is available from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

The Red Cross tests every blood donation for a variety of illnesses. Donations of blood, platelets or plasma on or after June 15 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

What is the antibody test?

An antibody test screens for antibodies formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether the immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Please note the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.

More information from the Red Cross is available here.

