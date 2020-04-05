Shimkus moving his art competition online

Shimkus

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) has adjusted the submission guidelines for his 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Entries for the contest, which is open to high school students in the 15th Congressional District of Illinois, are still due by May 4. However, artwork no longer should be delivered to one of Shimkus' offices; instead, competitors are instructed to take high-resolution photos of their projects and submit them via email to Kristen.Shull@mail.house.gov.

In addition to the photos in .jpg format, students should include their name, phone number, and school as well as the title and description of their artwork.

“As I noted previously, this will be my last Congressional Art Competition, as I am retiring at the end of the current term," Shimkus said. "I want to make this year's contest the best ever, and with students being stuck at home with so much time on their hands, I expect to see more entries than ever and, hopefully, some really spectacular art."

The winning work of art from the district will be displayed along with those from congressional districts around the country in Washington, D.C., in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.

Acceptable mediums include: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, photographs, computer-generated art, and mixed media. Artwork must be two-dimensional, no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by four inches including the frame, cannot weigh more than 15 pounds, and must be original in content. A full list of guidelines is available at shimkus.house.gov/art.

The championship entry will be chosen by a panel from the district, and — in addition to being displayed in Washington — that artwork will also be featured on Shimkus' website and Facebook page.

Art teachers and participants may contact Kristen Shull in the congressman's Harrisburg office at (618) 252-8271 or via email at the address above for more information.

