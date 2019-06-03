Shimkus staff member to meet constituents in Collinsville

Shimkus

An aide to U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) will be available in Clinton and Madison counties next week to assist constituents with problems they may be having with federal government agencies.

The staff member will be at the Aviston Village Hall, 149 S. Page St., from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, and at the Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., from 12:30-2 p.m. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at either time period can call the congressman's Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.

More information on services offered by the congressman's office is available on his website, shimkus.house.gov. On the website, constituents can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veterans and grants electronic newsletters. Shimkus also maintains Facebook and YouTube accounts, where regular updates are posted.

