Shop owner donates personal protective equipment to area facilities

× Expand By Design owner Lillian Bates delivers nearly 400 surgical caps to the staff of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The caps were sewn by volunteers in an effort to protect medical workers with much-needed personal protective equipment. Picture are (from left) OSF employees Shawn Schroeder, Lynnette Carpenter, Sister M. Beata Ziegler, Bates, and Angie Henry-Ford.

During challenging times, the Riverbend community comes together, and the ongoing pandemic is no exception.

On April 10, By Design owner Lillian Bates delivered 386 surgical caps to the staff at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, with more donated caps still coming in.

“I am so pleased with the response to help,” she said.

Following a request to cooperate with an effort to provide personal protective equipment for local health workers by Alton attorney John Simmons, Bates got to work organizing material, volunteers and those handy with a needle and thread to create caps in response to a request for caps from OSF President and CEO Ajay Pathak.

Bates said she had 27 helpers, with Senior Services Plus taking 40 patterns and garnering assistance to sew those caps, as well, making nearly 70 volunteers part of the effort.

“I was blown away by the number of people coming out of the woodwork and wanting to help,” Bates said. “I am finding that there are so many people who want to do what they can to help their neighbors during this time, but they want to do something specific, so that they know that they are helping.”

Bates said she is now calling out to local facilities and hospitals to see if they need surgical masks.

“To make them properly for medical staff, those are a bit more complicated in the way they have to be sewn,” she said. “We have the ability to make sure they are created to be useful for hospitals and care facilities.”

Donations for caps are still needed and welcome, and can be delivered to Bates at her shop address, 136 Front St. in Alton.

“All-cotton material is what we are needing,” she said. “Colors and patterns do not matter as long as they are cotton; we take them all.

“We can also definitely use one-quarter-inch elastic, although that is getting harder and harder to find in local stores.”

To find out how to get involved, facilities in need, volunteers and those wanting to make donations can call By Design at (618) 433-1400 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

