Shop With a Cop lights up the holidays

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Officers volunteering for the Dec. 16 Shop With A Cop event help participating children make tough choices as they pare down their wish lists for the holidays.

It was the officers creating a disturbance Dec. 16 in the neighborhood near the Granite City Township Building on Delmar Avenue.

The 27 men and women in blue “lit up” their lights and sirens as they took 25 children to shop at Walmart via motorcade that Sunday morning, getting their holiday season officially underway.

This was the second year for the Granite City Police Department Shop With a Cop program. Members of Granite City and Pontoon Beach police departments, joined by Terminal Railroad Police as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices, volunteered their time to give the children a holiday experience like none other — a ride in a cop car, complete with lights and sirens, that took them through the heart of Granite City to the local Walmart Supercenter on Pontoon Road.

Granite City Lt. Jenna DeYong said the children chosen for this experience were nominated by officers, social workers, teachers, and caseworkers at Children’s Home and Aid.

“They all had a special connection with someone from these contact groups,” she said.

DeYong assisted Det. Lt. Nicholas Novacich in coordinating the event.

“All of the donations for the shopping trip came entirely through donations from the community,” she said. “Our generous community not only donated enough to cover this year, but also enough for the next year or two as well. The donations were from businesses and from private citizens of Granite City. Their generosity was enough to take in additional kids this year and also be able to do it again next year. It was truly amazing.”

Last year’s Shop With a Cop event sponsored 15 children, and this year that number increased to 25.

On Sunday,these 25 children and their families met with law enforcement personnel inside the township building before officers took the children to their duty cars and showed them the features.

With lights and sirens lit up and loud, the motorcade of police vehicles first lined up and welcomed neighbors to the holiday season before taking the children on to do their Christmas shopping. Arriving at Walmart, each child had the opportunity to mark items off their own wish lists with the help of an officer, and many of the children also purchased gifts for their loved ones. They were each allocated $100 for clothing and additional funds for toys and other wishes.

“Getting out here with these kids allows us to be human,” Novacich said. “Just look at the kids’ faces, and the officers’ faces, too. There is not one unhappy person here right now. This is such a positive experience for both the kids and the officers. It restores our humanity. It helps remind us all that everyone’s human.”

He thanked Granite City Walmart for helping make the holidays even more special for these 25 children and their families.

“We see these kids a lot at the worst of times: this is an opportunity to see them at their absolute best,” Novacich said. “The community’s support is just awesome. We sincerely want to let everyone know how appreciative we are for their giving, and for giving us the opportunity to do this. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Officers volunteering for the Dec. 16 Shop With A Cop event help participating children make some tough choices as they pare down their wish lists for the holidays.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Officers sit down for one-on-one time with children and their families at the Granite City Township Building on Delmar Avenue so they can get to know each other a bit better before the motorcade heads toward Granite City Walmart.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Officers sit down for one-on-one time with children and their families at the Granite City Township Building on Delmar Avenue so they can get to know each other a bit better before the motorcade heads toward Granite City Walmart.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Lane No. 2 at Granite City Walmart was set up as the “special checkout lane” for Shop With A Cop holiday shoppers on Sunday, Dec. 16. Officers and kids partnered together to make some very “cool” purchases, according to many of the participants.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske A group shot of all 27 officers who volunteered to partner up with the 25 local children participating in the second annual Shop With A Cop program coordinated by Granite City Police Department. Personnel from Granite City PD were joined by officers from Pontoon Beach PD as well as from Terminal Railroad Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.