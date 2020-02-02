Sierra Club speaker to discuss trip to Africa

× Expand Picasa

The Sierra Club’s monthly Speakers’ Series on Monday, Feb. 10, at Old Bakery Beer Company will feature a presentation by Richard Keating.

In October, Keating took one of several trips in the past decade to northern Tanzania. He has observed large national parks like Arusha, Tarangiri, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti with varied ecology. In addition to images of the “big five” charismatic animals, he will show images of lesser-known members of the landscape such as termites, many of which make impressive mounds that stand taller than people.

“They and several other small organisms have an outsize effect on the fertility of their landscape and a large traditional role among local people,” Keating said.

He will also discuss the region’s future prospects as understood by concerned observers.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker starting at 6:30 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Event Room adjacent to the dining room. For information, call or text Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter