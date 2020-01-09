SIHF Healthcare celebrates 35 years of service

SIHF Healthcare announced January 2020 marks 35 years of providing patients with access to quality and convenient care.

SIHF Healthcare is a nonprofit healthcare organization with locations across Central and Southwestern Illinois. Its first location was opened in January 1985 in Centreville. Today, SIHF Healthcare operates 30 locations across 11 counties with more than 140 medical providers. Its mission is to lead individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle by providing a coordinated network of health and supportive services. SIHF Healthcare’s values include service, diversity, integrity, excellence and teamwork.

“I attribute SIHF Healthcare’s success to our dedicated staff,” said Larry McCulley, president and chief executive officer. “Every person at SIHF Healthcare is dedicated to providing exceptional care to every patient regardless of their situation. Seeing the impact that we have made on many lives throughout the years makes being a part of SIHF worthwhile every single day.”

SIHF Healthcare offers a variety of primary care services across a network of 11 Illinois counties, including internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dental, and behavioral health. Many of the locations offer all of these services at one site for greater convenience.

SIHF Healthcare is dedicated to continuing to break down barriers and ensuring its neighbors and their family members have convenient access to quality care. Its vision of “people achieving their highest quality of life” is reflected every day at health centers in Alton, Arthur, Belleville, Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Cahokia, Centreville, Charleston, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Effingham, Fairmont City, Granite City, Greenup, Mattoon, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Olney, Red Bud, Salem, Swansea, and Vandalia.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter