SIHF Healthcare discusses vaccines during Immunization Awareness Month

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

SIHF Healthcare is taking time to discuss an important subject, vaccinations, during National Immunization Awareness Month this August.

Part of overall health involves getting regular immunizations, for both children and adults.

“It is important for infants and young children to get their recommended vaccinations,” said Dr. Chris Suhre, a pediatrician for SIHF Healthcare in Bethalto. “Infants and children are more susceptible to illnesses that can be prevented by vaccination. By putting them on a regular vaccination schedule, they are less likely to contract infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, meningitis and the flu. There are vaccinations that even reduce one’s risks of developing certain cancers.”

Similar to babies and young children, vaccines are critical to older and aging adults because their immune system weakens, making it much harder for their bodies to fight off serious infections.

“Even as an adult, I highly recommend staying current on your immunizations,” Suhre said. “Regardless of your age, you can contract infectious diseases which could spread to others in your everyday environment. Whooping cough is a good example. As adult immunity to pertussis wanes, we see more children affected.”

The medical providers at SIHF Healthcare encourage residents to make an appointment to come in, ask questions, and learn about the importance of immunizations.

