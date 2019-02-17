SIHF Healthcare emphasizes importance of early dental care

× Expand Vadym Drobot Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com Dentist teaching little boy bruching teeth in dental clinic Dentist teaching cute little boy bruching teeth with toothbrush in dental clinic

SIHF Healthcare is reminding parents of the importance of dental care for children during National Children’s Dental Health Month in February.

“You should begin teaching good oral health habits to your children from the time their very first tooth grows in,” said Dr. Anthony Chin at SIHF Healthcare, 2 Terminal Drive in Bethalto. “Parents often disregard dental care for their children because they know baby teeth will eventually fall out - which is true. But baby teeth have the important job of reserving the spaces for children’s permanent teeth. Their mouth, overall, must be healthy enough to hold and support a child’s adult teeth and that kind of oral care starts with the parents.”

Once a child turns one year old, parents should begin scheduling regular dental visits. Just as with an adult visit, a child’s dentist will give their teeth thorough cleanings to remove plaque build-up and food debris they cannot remove on their own. By allowing a dentist to conduct biannual cleanings on your child’s teeth, the chances of bacteria growing and causing pain, discomfort, or disease are less and less.

At SIHF Healthcare, the dental team provides quality oral healthcare for children ages 2-21. For these dentists, the care they provide goes beyond simply fixing a dental problem. They strive to minimize any pain and maximize each patient’s comfort while in the dentist chair. For more information, visit the website.

