SIHF Healthcare raises awareness during Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

SIHF Healthcare is raising awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome in September, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month.

Roughly 5 million women suffer from the syndrome. It’s a common disorder that affects women’s hormone levels and can result in irregular periods, complications with conception, and ovarian cysts.

“Pinpointing the exact cause for PCOS is yet to be determined but doctors and research believe that high levels of androgen (male hormones), genetics, and obesity may contribute to the cause,” said Dr. Rise Hatten in Obstetrics & Gynecology at SIHF Healthcare in Olney. “High levels of androgen prevent a women’s ovaries from producing and releasing eggs, conceiving, and sustaining regular periods. PCOS also has a hereditary tie meaning it could be inherited. Also, obesity and poor dietary habits increase a woman’s chances of acquiring PCOS.”

There are a number of PCOS symptoms including irregular periods, high androgen levels, weight gain, hair loss, acne/oily skin, and ovarian cysts. Indicators of PCOS will likely vary from woman to woman, so pay special attention to your health and call your doctor if you suspect any irregularities.

“While there is no cure for PCOS there are available treatment options to help women manage this condition,” said Dr. William Padgett in Obstetrics & Gynecology at SIHF Healthcare in Olney. “Our goal is to establish a relationship with our patients that makes them feel comfortable and educated on PCOS. Together we will develop a treatment plan tailored to their needs.”

At SIHF Healthcare, medical providers spend one-on-one time with patients at every visit to learn about any concerns they may have and offer a complete line of healthcare services to address their needs. Eight SIHF Healthcare locations offer women’s health services.

