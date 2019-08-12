Simmons Employee Foundation Golf Tournament raises $20,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Alton

The 14th annual Simmons Employee Foundation Golf Tournament raised $20,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton — despite a rained-out afternoon flight. Fifty-five teams composed of 220 golfers participated, either playing in the morning flight or donating their entry fee in the afternoon flight.

Net proceeds will be presented to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, an organization dedicated to enabling young people to reach their full potential as responsible, productive and caring citizens.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Alton is exactly the kind of organization the Simmons Employee Foundation had in mind when it was founded in 2004,” foundation Director Tamara Jesse said. “When we toured the facility and saw how the organization is making an impact in children’s lives through tutoring, character and leadership programs, and after-school activities, we were thrilled to get involved.”

Serving children from ages 6-18, the club provides after-school and summer programming to more than 1,300 children annually, with an average daily attendance of 229. The club’s wide range of programs includes homework help, computer skills, character and leadership development, health and fitness, drug and alcohol awareness/prevention, and sports and recreational activities. The organization’s underlying premise is that a quality after-school program dramatically reduces risks for kids while building them up to become productive, responsible citizens.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Alton is thrilled to partner with the Simmons Employee Foundation,” Executive Director Al Womack Jr. said. “It’s exciting to see a local law firm so committed to the children we serve. These funds will give us a head start toward financing a project that will bolster our investment to these children and their future. We’re looking forward to announcing it at a later date.”

The tournament was a four-person scramble, with participants donating $100 per player or $400 per team. Entry fees included green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments and a complimentary gift. The winning teams, all of which donated their winnings back to Boys and Girls Club of Alton, included:

Flight A, first place: Teamster’s Local Union ($400)

Flight A, second place: SIUE College of Arts & Sciences ($200)

Flight B, first place: First-Mid Bank & Trust ($300)

Flight B, second place: An SHC Employee Team ($150)

Flight C, first place: Dorian Leroy, Brian Choat, Ryan Shelton, Jeff Wilson ($200)

Flight C, second place: KnowledgeLake/Convenant ($100)

